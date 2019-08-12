Suspect shot in the arm while trying to break into Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are looking for information after a man was shot in the arm after he broke into another man's house.
Officers said a Memphis man got home from work and saw a man in his house trying to steal.
That's when he shot him and walked back out of the house.
He told police he saw the man and woman leave out his back door.
Soon after the 911 call, a woman nearby said her nephew had been shot in the arm.
The suspect told police he got shot while trying to rob a man's house.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for the latest updates on the investigation.
