Suspect surrenders to officers after shooting man in head, police say

A man turned himself into police after he was wanted for shooting someone in the head while they were riding in a car, police said.
Clarksdale Police received a call that a shooting victim showed up to the hospital on February 19.
Officers arrived on scene at the hospital and found the victim was shot in the head.
He was taken to Memphis for more treatment.
Investigators discovered that the victim was shot while riding in the backseat of a vehicle with three other people. The shooter left the car before it arrived.
Police said the shooter was identified as Martavious Berryhill. He later turned himself into police.
No information about a possible motive behind the shooting has been released.
