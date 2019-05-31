Suspect surrenders to police after barricade situation at local hotel

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Officers in West Memphis were dispatched a barricade situation early Friday morning.
Police arrived on the scene at 3:30 at the Ramada Inn.
Investigators said the suspect barricaded himself inside the hotel. The suspect eventually surrendered to officers.
The scene is now safe, and the suspect is in custody.
West Memphis Police have not identified the suspect. No injuries have been reported.
This is an ongoing investigation.
