0 Suspect threatens to kill child, sets woman on fire, before chase in Memphis and Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Memphis Police and Olive Branch Police have released new information after a very heavy police presence was detected in North Mississippi.

Around 2:50 Tuesday morning, a woman showed up at the Olive Branch Methodist Hospital with 2nd and 3rd-degree burns. Investigators said she was burned after gasoline was thrown on her in the Chateau Ridge subdivision.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene in with a 3-year-old girl to Memphis, according to OPD Chief Don Gammage.

Officials with MPD told FOX13 Ridgeway Station officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that started at Winchester and Riverdale around 3:00 Tuesday morning.

An officer was approached by a man occupying a white Cadillac. Officers said the suspect pulled up beside the officer and said he would kill a child that he had in his car if he couldn’t use a phone.

That’s when the officer attempted to approach the suspect’s car, but the suspect fled the scene.

The officer chased the suspect and conducted a traffic stop near Winchester and Kirby at the American Car Center – but the suspect fled the scene again.

He began traveling southbound on Lamar into Olive Branch.

Officials notified aviation authorities to help with the chase. Olive Branch PD, Southaven PD, Desoto County deputies were also notified.

Investigators said the suspect bailed out of his vehicle near Lafayette Drive and LaVay in Olive Branch, MS. Officers found the child inside the car, that child remained unharmed.

However, Mississippi authorities said a 3-year-old child was thrown from the vehicle. It's unclear if the car was moving when the child was thrown.

After a foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody.

During the incident, the suspect rammed an MPD car, forcing the car to hit another MPD car. Both officers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

That suspect was also involved in a domestic situation in Olive Branch before his contact with MPD.

Officers also told FOX13 the child does not belong to the suspect. The child belongs to the female the suspect assaulted in Olive Branch before coming to Memphis.

The suspect was taken to Regional One after authorities said he reportedly admitted to taking narcotics before the incident.

OPD officials said the suspect was injured and is currently in surgery at Regional One.

The suspect has not been identified at this time. Police are still investigating the situation.

Mississippi officials said the suspect is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, (2) aggravated assault, arson, and kidnapping of a child in Olive Branch. He's also facing child endangerment and fleeing the scene in Memphis.

