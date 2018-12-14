0 Suspect threatens to shoot up entire Memphis restaurant, demands money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis restaurant employee is waring other local businesses about a scam she also fell victim to.

A man called the restaurant and told her she had three minutes to send him money or he would come inside the restaurant and start shooting.

An aggressive caller was on the line threatening a Spanish speaking employee, who is now too shaken up to be identified.

“Money or murder,” that’s what they told her.

The man on the phone said she had three minutes to grab whatever was in the cash register and wire it to him.

If not, he would go inside the restaurant and kill everyone.

The woman said the restaurant was filled with customers, and she didn’t want to their lives in danger.

She drove three miles to a market send the money to the man, but the market was closed for the night.

That’s when she says a couple noticed she was in trouble and helped her call the police.

She never wired the money, so she didn’t fall victim to the scam. But the terrifying exchange was enough to leave her in fear.

Now, every time she answers the phone, she takes extra precaution.

If you know someone that suffered a similar situation, call the police and report it to the Better Business Bureau.

