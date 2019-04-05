0 Suspect tried to break through walls, ceiling to escape before barricading himself in apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The barricade situation in southeast Shelby County has ended with a suspect in custody.

An apartment owner called 911 around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, after receiving a security system notification that someone was in his apartment. A deputy quickly responded and stopped a burglary that was in progress.

The barricade situation at the Preserve at Southwind has ended. One male is in custody. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) April 5, 2019

Investigators said the suspect tried everything he could to get away. He tried to bust through the wall to get to another apartment -- and even tried breaking through the ceiling and flooded the apartment with water.

The deputy who responded was able to contain the suspect and called for backup when he ultimately barricaded himself in the apartment.

Deputies with the SCSO responded to the preserve at south wind apartments after a suspect broke into an apartment then barricaded himself inside. SWAT officers and negotiators are on the scene @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/Nbt0R4vmU3 — Jacque Masse (@massereports) April 5, 2019

SCSO evacuated several nearby apartments as a precaution and called in negotiators to assist the case.

Breaking: Deputies are on the scene of a barricade situation in the Preserve at Southwind Apartments. Several apartments have been evacuated out of precaution. Negotiators and SWAT deputies have been called to the scene. pic.twitter.com/7OQbfBWrCd — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) April 5, 2019

The suspect, identified as Edward Jones, eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. SCSO said he does have a criminal history.

A spokesperson said he was not sure if the suspect was armed, but there were several weapons and ammunition inside the apartment that was the target of the alleged burglary.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

An SCSO spokesperson applauded the deputy who stopped the apparent burglary in progress -- saying he prevented guns from unlawfully making their way onto the streets of Shelby County.

