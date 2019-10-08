Suspect tries to run over and kill victim in Wendy's drive-thru, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is in jail after police said she ran over another woman in a fast-food parking lot.
Officer said the woman was at the Wendy’s on South Highland in September.
While she was in the drive-thru, Taliyah Murphy started bumping her car, police said.
According to the arrest affidavit, she was trying to get her to move forward.
Court records said when Murphy pulled out of the drive-thru she used her car to slam into the victim's car.
When the victim got out to look at the damage, police said Murphy rammed her car into the woman.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family desperately searching for missing Memphis man in wheelchair
- Domestic violence victim charged with murdering husband
- Shooting reported at Memphis McDonald's, officials say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
She flew over the car hood and hit her head on the pavement.
Murphy was arrested and charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}