Suspect wanted for murder out of New York captured in Memphis

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - A man wanted for murder out of Roosevelt, New York back in 2017 was captured in Memphis this week. 

    The homicide occurred on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 10:22 pm in Roosevelt. According to the Nassau County Police Department, when they arrived to the scene back in Nov. the body of a white male that had been stabbed numerous times. The victim, Deacon Patrick Logsdon, 70, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    Andre Patton, 47, was responsible for that murder, according to police. 

    Patton was on the run for almost six months, but he was finally captured May 2 in Memphis, Tennessee by the Nassau County Police Homicide Squad with the assistance of the Memphis Tennessee Police Violent Crime Unit and the US Marshal’s Office.

    He is charged with Murder 2nd Degree and extradited to Nassau County in New York. 

