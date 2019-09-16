Suspect wanted in deadly Tunica County shooting turns himself in, deputies say

TUNICA CO., Miss. - A Tunica, Mississippi man was shot and killed Sunday.
The Tunica County Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant for 25-year-old Marquis Lane who they say is responsible for the shooting. He is accused of murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old James Payno, officers told FOX13.
FOX13 learned Lane turned himself to police overnight.
No information surrounding what lead up to the shooting has been released, but investigators say it happened at the Kirby Road Estates apartments.
A family member shared this photo of 40-year-old James Payno. The Tunica co. sheriff's office said he was shot at the Kirby Road Estates Apartments early this morning. Officers believe Marquis Lane killed him. (right pic) TCSO says Lane is armed and dangerous. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/aGFBXJ7LZi— Jacque Masse (@massereports) September 15, 2019
Deputies told FOX13 Lane should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Marquis Lane is asked to call Tunica County Sheriff's Office at 662-363-1411 or call Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.
The TCSO is at the Kirby Road Estates apartments in Robinsonville, MS investigating a shooting that killed a 40-year-old man. pic.twitter.com/BRYhdSEV1W— Jacque Masse (@massereports) September 15, 2019
This is a developing story. Continue to follow FOX13 on-air and online for the latest information.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}