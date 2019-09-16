Suspect wearing 'Scream' mask robs two businesses in Arkansas, officers say

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - Officers are looking for answers after two robberies in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.
Police responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 200 block of N. Sebastian at the Federal Post Office around 12:29 Monday afternoon.
Investigators said a man wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and a white 'Scream' type make with blue latex gloves entered the establishment and demanded money from the register.
Employees at the post office ran to the back of the internal area and locked themselves in a room.
Officers said the suspect jumped the counter and left the post office occupying a late model white Ford Taurus.
Officers responded to another call at 12:32 about a suspect demanding money from the bank clerk, who had given him an undetermined amount of cash.
The suspect fled the scene traveling south on 4th Street.
At this time, the ASP, FBI, and the US Postal Inspectors are assisting the HWHPD in this investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call 870-572-3441.
