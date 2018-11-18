Suspect with children inside vehicle strikes two MPD officers in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews responded to a wreck near Raines Rd. and 3rd St. were two officers were injured, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Investigators say the wreck happened around 3:15 p.m. According to MPD, officers were attempting to detain a person while working an armed party call (DV related), and the suspect fled the scene in a car striking two officers.
The incident started in the 200 block of Elder Rd.
One officer will not be transported to the hospital; however, the second officer will be transported in non-critical condition with a possible leg injury, according to MPD.
The suspect struck a car and a fire hydrant during the pursuit. The suspect is in critical condition.
I’m also hearing a Police officer may have been injured. Working to learn something from MPD. pic.twitter.com/VB6HDr7bxu— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 18, 2018
The suspect had children in the car with him when he fled the scene. The children have been transported to Le Bonheur. No condition report is available on the children at this point.
Major police presence on Raines and S. Third. I’m hearing from people in the area this may be the aftermath of a police chase. pic.twitter.com/QzckhgBLe3— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 18, 2018
