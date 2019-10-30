Suspect with multiple felony warrants robs movie theater at gunpoint in Overton Square, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A movie theater in Overton Square was robbed at gunpoint Friday.
The Memphis Police Department told FOX13 the Theater on the Square in the 2100 block of Court was robbed by an armed suspect.
Investigators said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and an employee's vehicle.
Police have found the victim's vehicle, but the suspect remains at large.
Detectives have determined the suspect is Lloyd Rhodes, 57. Officers said an aggravated robbery warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Rhodes also has outstanding felony warrants from Denver, Colorado for a robbery, and a warrant out of Texas for violation on parole.
Officers said Rhodes is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
