  • Suspected burglars shot and killed in Memphis neighborhood, police say

    Updated:

    Two men suspected of burglarizing a home in a Memphis neighborhood were shot and killed on Friday, according to police.

    Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1700 block of Myrna around 7 p.m. When police arrived, two people had been shot. 

    PHOTOS: Suspected burglars shot and killed in Memphis neighborhood

    Both victims died on the scene.

    According to MPD, the person responsible for the shooting has been detained. Investigators have not said if charges will be filed.

    The two men were reportedly burglarizing the residence when the shooting occurred, police said.

    This is an ongoing investigation

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspected burglars shot and killed in Memphis neighborhood, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Students graduate from Texas school where shooting killed 10

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge: Fired officer must stand trial for killing black man

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 homes shot up within 5 minutes span in Shelby County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body of woman shot by US border agent returns to Guatemala