Suspected burglars shot and killed in Memphis neighborhood, police say

Two men suspected of burglarizing a home in a Memphis neighborhood were shot and killed on Friday, according to police.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1700 block of Myrna around 7 p.m. When police arrived, two people had been shot.
PHOTOS: Suspected burglars shot and killed in Memphis neighborhood
Both victims died on the scene.
According to MPD, the person responsible for the shooting has been detained. Investigators have not said if charges will be filed.
The two men were reportedly burglarizing the residence when the shooting occurred, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation
