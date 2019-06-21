Suspected serial rapist accused of victimizing 7 Tennessee women wanted by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A serial rapist accused of victimizing seven women is wanted by Nashville police.
Willie Williams Jr., 20, is wanted on charges of aggravated rape, aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.
Police said Williams is accused of victimizing seven woman, many of them escorts, in six separate cases.
In a case on June 16, Williams is accused of meeting up with a 22-year-old girl whom he met online and reported to have agreed on a price for sex. During their meet-up up at a motel near the airport, Williams pulled out a pistol and demanded she give him oral sex at gunpoint. He also stole her money.
That same day, Williams is accused of meeting a woman in the business parking lot along Donelson Pike and giving her his phone number for a marijuana sale. When he showed up at her house later that night along Elm Hill Pike, he pulled out a gun and demanded she perform oral sex on him.
And there was another victim just three days later. Williams reportedly agreed to meet up with a 29-year-old local woman for sex at an apartment complex at Cane Ridge Road.
Williams apparently sat in the passenger seat of her vehicle with a large hunting knife and demanded her belongings. The victim said she screamed for help and Williams fled in her car.
Williams is also accused in the following cases: sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman at a Sidco Drive motel on Feb. 13; two women, ages 27 and 34, who were staying at a Claridge Drive motel on May 31; and a 30-year-old woman who was staying at a Bell Road motel on June 14.
Williams has a distinctive “BLESSED” tattoo covering the front of his neck. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 185 pounds. He is presumed to be armed.
Anyone seeing Williams or knowing his whereabouts is asked to immediately call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. A cash reward is available.
