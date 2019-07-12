0 Suspects arrested after child found shot and killed in North Mississippi, police say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss - UPDATE -- An arrest has been made after a child was found shot in north Mississippi.

Joshua Fletcher, 25, has been charged with Burglary-Home Invasion and Capital Murder. Justin Williams, 30, has also bee charged with Burglary-Home Invasion and Capital Murder.

The final suspect, Ashley Lutts, 19, has also been charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.

Fletcher and Williams are from Memphis. Lutts is from Selmer, Tennessee.

This is still a developing story, check back for updates.

A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in a Southaven neighborhood early this Thursday.

Southaven Police found the teenager at the intersection of Surrey Lane and Tuscany Way. He was identified by family as Christopher Cooper.

Southaven police received a call Wednesday morning about a suspicious man lying on the ground next to a vehicle.

Someone driving by saw the victim on the ground next to a car, just before 6 a.m. this morning at the intersection. It is unclear who the vehicle belonged to.

When police arrived on the scene, Southaven officers found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police think he was shot in the neighborhood, but he isn't from Southaven.

According to the news release, "Southaven Police Detectives are currently working the case and conducting interviews to determine what took place."

Earl Johnson woke up to the noise of what he thought was a lawnmower but quickly discovered he was wrong.

"Firetruck right there, an ambulance right there, a policeman blocking the street off and ten of them down there," he said.

Johnson has lived at his home since 1981 and said the neighborhood is usually quiet.

He was asked to stay inside as police investigated the area.

"The K-9 lady had the dog and was going up through here searching," Johnson said.

Police told FOX13 they think the suspect is from Tennessee...most likely Memphis.

"It's disturbing because it's usually a quiet neighborhood," Johnson said.

Police are interviewing people of interest.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.