Suspects charged in connection with abduction, murder of missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were arrested and charged in connection to the disappearance and murder of Shaun Hamblen, a man who went missing in East Memphis on November 29.

Alfonzo Amos and Deeric Walton are both facing charges.

Amos, 21, is charged with first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a felony (aggravated robbery), and especially aggravated robbery.

The charges are in relation to Hamblen's death, according to a police affidavit. Investigators said he admitted to “taking part” in his disappearance, and that he was shot and killed.

Deeric Walton, 22, is charged with four counts of “convicted felon in possession of a handgun” and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Court records said when police arrived to the location where Walton was ultimately arrested, he took a while to answer the door. Officers asked him why, and he admitted to them he was hiding two guns, according to arresting documents.

Both men were arrested on December 6. Police have not charged Walton with murder, but they said his charges are related to the investigation.

Hamblen went missing on Nov. 29 after leaving the LA Fitness gym in East Memphis. His car was found that day, but nearby security footage showed him getting into a Ford Focus.

Days later, police received information that the Focus was parked in the 1300 block of Michigan. When officers arrived, they located a gray 2009 Ford Focus, but Hamblen was nowhere to be found.

As the investigation progressed, Amos and Walton, who police believe were in the Ford Focus when Hamblen was last seen, were identified.

According to a police affidavit, Amos admitted to taking part in Hamblen’s disappearance, taking “several items of value” from him, and that he was shot multiple times.

Officers located Amos in the 1700 block of Edgeburg Lane Wednesday and placed him in custody. Investigators did not specify what Amos' motive was behind the disappearance.

The same day, police received information that a body was found in the 3600 block of McDuff, which is a residential area more than 10 miles away from where the car was located.

A body was found on the property. The identity has not been confirmed by police.

However, Hamblen’s mother – Michelle Simpson – said in a Facebook post Thursday that the family’s “fears have been confirmed.”

Simpson said in the post that Hamblen’s body had been located.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

