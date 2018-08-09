  • Suspects charged with kidnapping Olive Branch boy given $600k bond

    By: Jeremy Pierre

    OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - The two men arrested in Illinois after a teen went missing in Olive Branch appeared in court Thursday. 

    Juan Andrade, 30, and Jason St. Aubin, 29, were arrested on Aug. 7 for kidnapping the 15-year-old boy from near his home in Olive Branch last week. 

    Both suspects received a $555,555 bond for the charge of kidnapping and $55,555 for the charge of conspiracy.

    Officers said the victim went missing after he was messaging strangers on a gaming app.

    His parents later traveled to Illinois to pick him up after turning himself in to a local fire department.

    His father illustrated his emotions of seeing the suspects' mug shots for the first time.

    "When I saw their mugshots, I thought I had seen the devil," the father said.

    Both suspects were arraigned on $600,000 bonds. 

