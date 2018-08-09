OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - We’ll have live coverage from the courtroom as the suspects arrive in court for their arraignment – on FOX13 News at 5.
The two men arrested in Illinois after a teen went missing in Olive Branch are set to appear in court Thursday.
Juan Andrade, 30, and Jason St. Aubin, 29, were arrested on Aug. 7 for kidnapping John Aubrey Peal III from near his home in Olive Branch last week.
RELATED: Boy who disappeared from Olive Branch thought he was saving captors from suicide, father says
Both suspects received a $555,555 bond for the charge of kidnapping and $55,555 for the charge of conspiracy.
Officers said Peal went missing after he was messaging strangers on a gaming app.
His parents later traveled to Illinois to pick John up after turning himself in to a local fire department.
His father, John Peal II, illustrated his emotions of seeing the suspects mug shots for the first time.
"When I saw their mugshots, I thought I had seen the devil," Peal said.
