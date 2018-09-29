0 Suspects identified after police chase with truck matched description in city leader's murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two arrests have been made after a police chase, crash and fire in South Memphis. Four people were hospitalized after that incident.

Shymontre Reed and Quandarius Richardson were arrested after the chase on Mississippi and McLemore.

Reed has been charged with Theft Of Property $10-60K, Auto Theft, and Evading Arrest.

Richardson was charged with Theft Of Property $10-60K, Auto Theft, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, No Driver's License, and Evading Arrest.

Investigators say the Ford F-150 involved in the chase matched the description of the vehicle in Thursday night’s murder of city leader Phil Trenary.

Details from the murder reveal that a truck pulled up to a sidewalk. Someone then got out of the car and fired shots at the city leader -then the truck pulled off, according to MPD.

MPD cannot confirm at this time that the suspects are related to the city leader's murder.

At this time, it's unclear if the murder was targeted. It's also unclear if the city leader knew the suspect.

The truck involved in the fiery crash was also stolen.

The owner of the truck spoke with FOX13 about the nightmare of a situation having his vehicle stolen has turned out to be.

“It is nuts, it’s crazy,” said Jarred Evans. “I am sorry for the victim’s family.”

There was no surveillance video of the theft to help officers, but the police report did say the truck was a 2016 white Ford F-150 goldline model with four doors.

