Suspects in NYE police standoff situation at Memphis home face judge at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The suspects in a New Year’s Eve police standoff faced judges Wednesday morning at 201 Poplar.
Robert Haley and Kenya Moore face several charges after Memphis police said Haley kept Moore and her three children hostage.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police find AK-47, drugs inside home after standoff situation in South Memphis
Then, police said they found a weapon and illegal substances inside the house once the standoff ended on Trigg Avenue.
MPD released information to FOX13 that said they found marijuana, a digital scale, pill bottle filled with crack cocaine, another bottle with Xanax pills, and various other pills.
They said they also located an AK-47 rifle loaded with three live rounds, and more than $2,000 in cash.
Officers said Moore allegedly screamed that she had a “bullet for everyone out there” during the hostage situation.
Moore is out on bond, while Haley is in jail on an $80,000 bond.
Moore is expected back in court on Jan. 16. Haley will be back in front of a judge on Jan. 4.
