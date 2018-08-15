0 Suspects lead police chase through downtown on ATVs and dirt bikes, cause thousands in damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Suspects on motorcycles and ATV's lead police on a chase through Downtown Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a disturbance at Tom Lee Park at Riverside Drive and Beale Street.

MPD told FOX13 George Joy and other suspects were also obstructing traffic on Main Street and A. W. Willis Ave.

Other suspects include Precious Ballentine, 22, and Angelica Deener, 27 who were driving dirt bikes.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Joy maneuvered his ATV around the police car and tried to escape.

Officers said Joy then drove into the Shell gas station parking lot in the 400 block of North Main St.

Investigators tried to block the suspect from leaving the gas station, but he drove between the squad cars.

Joy then hit the officer’s cars with the ATV, causing damage to the front driver door and rear bumper of a squad car.

The suspect then fell off the yellow ATV and continued to flee the scene, according to MPD.

Eventually, Joy was placed under arrest. When Joy was taken into custody, police say a bag of weed was found in his pocket.

While police were conducting traffic stops in the area, investigators say Deener interfered with officers' duties and called for the other dirt bikes and ATV's to come to the area.

When police asked for Deener's driver's license, she refused and told police they had no right to pull her over, according to MPD.

Police then asked Deener to get out of her car, but she pulled away from the officer.

Officers eventually took Deener into custody, and found weed in her car.

Total estimated damage to Tom Lee Park was $3,500.

