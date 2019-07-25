Suspects on the run after attempted murder at Southland Mall, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple suspects are on the run after a possible carjacking and attempted murder at Southland Mall, according to MPD.
Police told FOX13 six suspects exited the mall and entered a black Dodge Charger and a silver Dodge Charger - then carjacked the victim.
Officers said the victim was assaulted and received minor injuries during the incident.
The suspects fired shots at the victim and attempted to run over another man trying to help the carjacking victim, according to police.
Shortly after the carjacking, the victim's vehicle was recovered in the area of Milbranch and Butterworth after the suspects robbed two more individuals.
This is a developing story. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
