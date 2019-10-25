  • Suspects on the run after burglary in Collierville neighborhood, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Collierville police are investigating a burglary that happened between 10:15 am and 1:15 pm on October 22.

    According to police, unknown suspects entered a residence in the area of Ashglen Circle by prying open the front door.

    Police say the suspects got away with a 380 handgun, a 50-inch Vizio TV and other personal items.

    Authorities believe the suspects fled in a silver Ford SUV.

    Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520.

