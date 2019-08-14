Suspects on the run after car thefts reported in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for two suspects after victims reported theft from their cars in East Memphis.
Victims told investigators the thefts happened during the early morning hours August 10. The thefts happened near Spruce Tree Cove and Spruce Glen Drive.
Surveillance video captured two suspects gaining entry into both victim's vehicles.
MPD described the first suspect as a white man, 18 to 20 years old, wearing khaki shorts and a black hoodie with writing. A second suspect is a white man, 18 to 20 years old, wearing a ball cap, a red long sleeve shirt with white writing, and black Nike gym shoes.
No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
