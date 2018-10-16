0 Suspects on the run after throwing brick through pregnant woman's window during attempted burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People living in the Frayser community are on the lookout after three men threw a brick through a woman's window during a robbery attempt.

Police say the robbers got nothing for their troubles. Investigators say they came up the storm drain, only to be scared off.

"She called me and said,'Daddy somebody's trying to break in my house," said Randy Anderson, the victim's father.

Officers are looking for three men after they were caught on camera trying to break into a house in the 1700 block of Maccaulay.

Inside the home, a pregnant woman was washing dishes when a brick came flying through her window.

"When they jumped that fence, they tried to get out of the camera," said Anderson.

The camera was taken out and replaced, bars were put on the windows, but the glass from last week's burglary attempt is still there.

"This is a ditch and from the looks of it and I don't know how he got up, but they helped each other. Maybe they helped each other," said Anderson.

Neighbors say burglaries are rare in this area. A crime map shows three burglaries in the area within a half mile of the house in the past month.

"Get a job. Because a lot of people aren't living now from breaking in homes," said Anderson.

People living in the neighborhood say they're going to be even more vigilant about crime in their neighborhood.

