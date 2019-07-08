0 Suspects on the run identified after man found shot, killed in his car with no ID, deputies say

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - UPDATE -- Marshall County deputies have identified the suspects still on the run.

Wanzie Brown from Southaven and Jameka Brown from Memphis will be charged with capital murder when they are located.

Investigators believe the suspects will be driving a four-door Hyundai with a possible Tennessee tag number QF39FCP.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have seen them, please contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Department immediately.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

Two people have been arrested and two more are on the run after a man was found shot and killed in his car.

The first suspect has been charged with capital murder and armed robbery. The armed robbery stems from a separate incident that does not involve this case.

He was caught in Memphis and is currently at 201 Poplar waiting to be moved back to Marshall County.

The second suspect is a woman from Olive Branch. She's being held at the Marshall County jail awaiting charges.

Two more suspects are still on the run.

All the names will be released when all the suspects have been arrested.

Jordan Stewart’s body was found in a car parked at the end of Beechtree Cove in Byhalia on Saturday morning.

Deputies found Stewart with no ID, making it difficult to identify him.

Several people in the neighborhood told FOX13 they heard at least three shots - but believed it to be fireworks.

Brenda Malone stood before media explaining her emotional state after losing a son to senseless violence.

“My heart is heavy… my heart is heavy. You can’t even begin to know unless you lose a son,” Malone said.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on this investigation.

