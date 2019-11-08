Suspects pretend to be officers, kidnap Memphis woman and search her home, according to MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested two suspects after a woman said she was kidnaped and assaulted by fake officers.
MPD responded to a complaint in the 3500 block of Tall Oaks Cir. in the Clearbrook Village Apartments.
The woman told police her front door was kicked in by several security officers that claimed they worked for Metro Security and the security company for the apartment complex.
She said the alleged officers pointed guns at her and searched her apartment against her will. The victim tried to get in her car and leave, but she was pulled from her vehicle, handcuffed, and detained against her will.
She was detained by the alleged fake officers until responding officers made the scene.
The leasing manager for the complex told police she was aware of the incident but didn’t participate with the security officers because they said they had an arrest warrant for the victim.
The manager also told investigators her real security staff completed a report of the incident because ‘they knew something was wrong,’ according to court documents.
MPD found a boot impression on the lower half of the victim’s door.
Brian Ocasio and Sparkle Hammond were eventually arrested by police.
Ocasio has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, and criminal impersonation. Hammond has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.
