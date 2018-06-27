0 Suspects smash Walgreens drive-thru, steal drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two suspects are on the loose after breaking into a drug store over the weekend.

More than $1,000 worth of drugs were taken. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Walgreens at Poplar Avenue and Cleveland Street.

It only took suspects four minutes to get in and out of Walgreens with more than $1,000 in Promethazine and Codeine.

“It's sad, it's sad that that happened, but not completely unexpected,” said John Coward.

“As soon as I saw the drive-through boarded up I thought, makes sense,” Coward said. “Either someone who is addicted themselves broke into get it or someone who can make money off of it.”

The suspects initially thought they could get in by busting through bricks.

They eventually got to concrete and realized it was not going to work out, so they smashed out the drive-through window, according to police.

“I would've thought that they would have been strong enough to withstand some type of force,” said Coward. “But obviously whatever they used to get in there was powerful enough to do it. So that may be something they have to look at doing.”

Walgreens gave surveillance video of the two men to police. At least one was wearing a ski mask.

The other had a black beanie and hoodie, police said.

“It's a real crisis here in Memphis,” said one a Walgreens customer.

Walgreens and drug stores across Memphis have been targeted more frequently in recent months, with burglars targeting opioids and other pricy painkillers.

“With addiction hitting like it is in a country, it's not surprising that people would hit up a pharmacy,” said Coward.

Now police are looking to catch the drug store burglars before another drive-thru becomes a target.

Both suspects were wearing gloves, so no fingerprints were left.

