Suspects steal white Camaro with child, adult inside at Memphis Family Dollar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are looking for information after a vehicle with stolen with a child and adult still inside.
Investigators told FOX13 a child and adult were inside a 2014 white Camaro parked outside a Family Dollar on Hickory Hill Road.
MPD said the victim left her car running while she went inside the store.
A suspect jumped in the car and fled the scene. At least one suspect is possibly known to the victim, but they are not in custody at this time.
Eventually, both the child and the adult were let out of the car. Police located the victims unharmed.
Investigators found the victims about three miles away from the abduction area.
The car has not been located and suspects are on the run.
Officials with MPD said the stolen car tag number is TN tag P0071J.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
UPDATE: MPD says they found a child and elderly person. Police say the guy who stole the car let them out and took off again. The man is driving a white camero with TN plates P0071J pic.twitter.com/UWRGLFJdDP— Amicia (@AmiciaRamsey) September 24, 2019
