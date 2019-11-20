Suspects still wanted for S. Perkins BP carjacking, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD still search for suspects who allegedly carjack a man at the BP Gas Station on S. Perkins Rd.
The male victim explained he was getting into his 2005 Honda Civic at the gas station when two men approached the victim's car and was armed with a handgun, demanded the victim's car, police said.
The pair fled with the car on Judy Lane eastbound, which was followed by another car that was described as a white sedan, according to police.
Both suspects are described to be in their 20's and surveillance footage only caught one on camera.
The car was found and the incident is still under investigation.
If you have any information, call police at 901-258-CASH.
