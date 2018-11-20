Suspects wanted for killing Phil Trenary speeds up court process

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Men charged with killing former Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary were back in court Tuesday morning.
Both suspects attorneys made the decision to speed up the court process.
Judge Karen Massey agreed to wave two preliminary hearings.
McKenney Wright and Quandarious Richardson have been charged with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary on South Main St. in September.
"We lose nothing by doing that, and we gain a lot," according to Attorney William Massey who represents Wright.
Related Stories
- Family says suspects in Phil Trenary's murder could have been 'peer-pressured'
- Prominent city leader shot and killed in Downtown Memphis
- 'A man of the people': City leader reacts to Phil Trenary's murder
- Suspect charged in city leader Phil Trenary's murder back in court
He said his team will now get information on the case three to six months sooner than if they had a preliminary hearing.
"Statement that may have been given to police, descriptions of the people alleged to be involved with this," Attorney Massey said.
Preliminary hearings determine whether there's enough information on the incident to go to trial.
Richardson's attorney, Arthur Horne, said there's no question that police have that information. The attorney's need it to build their case.
"I think the investigation part is going to be key in our defense, or at least that's what I believe right now," said Attorney Arthur Horne.
Both attorneys expect their clients to be indicted by the end of December or January. They say the holiday season could hold up the process.
Both suspects are being held without bond. The third suspect is still being held in juvenile court.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Two-year-old dead after being shot in the head
- SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson officially announces resignation
- Nation's top basketball recruit James Wiseman commits to Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}