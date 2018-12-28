Suspects wanted for stealing from Collierville Kroger, police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - The Collierville Police Department needs your help bringing two people to justice after they stole from a Kroger.
Police told FOX13 on Dec. 22, two suspects went up to the self scanner at the Kroger located on Houston Levee and scanned over $250.00 worth of items into the machine but left with the items without paying.
It is unknown currently how much food and items were stolen, but if you know anything that can help CPD, please contact the Collierville Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520 or to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, text CPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).
