Suspects wanted in Arkansas murder arrested in Memphis hospital

Two suspects who were wanted in connection to a murder in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas were arrested in a Memphis hospital Tuesday.
Tommy Lee Higgins, 21, and a 17-year-old suspect were taken into custody at Regional One hospital.
Police said Wiggins and the teen were wanted in connection to a May 17 shooting on Elm Street in Helena-West Helena. The victim, 22-year-old Dominic Otey was shot and left to die in the middle of the street.
Trending stories:
- Video shows children being let out of pet kennels in SUV, woman arrested
- Man tried to sell stolen $100K BMW i8 on Craigslist, police say
- Young girl killed in Frayser accidental shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Helena-West Helena police officers were at Regional One on Tuesday in reference to a burn victim in a separate case. They recognized two male suspects – Higgins and the juvenile – who were allegedly involved in the Elm Street shooting.
Higgins and the teen were visiting family members who were injured in a Monday night shooting in Blytheville, Ark., according to police.
The officers notified MPD, who arrested the suspects. Higgins is listed as an inmate in the Shelby County jail. He is being held as a fugitive from justice.
An arrest affidavit for Higgins states he is being held on a charge of homicide for Helena-West Helena.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}