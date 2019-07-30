0 Suspended employee kills 2 fathers, injures officer at Walmart in Southaven, officials say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss - Southaven Police have identified the suspect and victims after a deadly shooting inside a Walmart.

Martez Abram was identified as the person who shot and killed two employees Tuesday morning.

DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion confirmed Abram, 39, is an employee who was recently suspended from the store

The DA told FOX13 he was possibly suspended after bringing a knife to work a few days earlier.

Officials said there were 60 employees in the Walmart during the Tuesday morning shooting. The incident began in the back of the store near the baby section, according to officials.

Southaven Police arrived on the scene about three minutes after the call.

One employee was shot inside the store, another employee was shot outside the store. Both were killed. Families of the victims confirmed their identities as Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown.

A Southaven officer was also shot during the incident - but he is expected to be ok. The bulletproof vest he was wearing stopped the bullet.

Abram was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Officials say Abram didn't have a criminal history before the shooting in Southaven.

According to officials, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will handle the officer-involved shooting part of the investigation. Southaven Police will continue to investigate the shooting involving

Walmart officials released the following statement concerning the incident --

The entire Walmart family is heartbroken by the loss of two valued members of our team. We feel tragedies like this personally, and our hearts go out to the families of our two associates and the officer who was injured. We are relieved the suspect was apprehended, and we appreciate the quick response of the local authorities and our associates. We’ll continue to focus on assisting law enforcement in their investigation and on supporting our associates.

The fatal shooting at Walmart in Southaven marks at least the fourth workplace shooting involving employees or former employees in the Mid-South in the past year.

“It was a disgruntled employee, you know, it was someone who had a personal grievance with his employer. It’s sad enough, but it’s not something the city should be alarmed about,” Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite said Tuesday.

On top of the shooting in Southaven, FOX13 found three additional workplace shootings in the past year in the Mid-South - two in Memphis and one in Collierville.

In May, a former police officer and the delivery truck driver allegedly shot and killed the store manager at American Freight Furniture.

In December, the owner of Third Tire Shop in Memphis was killed by an employee.

A former employee of IPS Corporation reportedly shot and killed another employee in September.

Mid-South is not alone in dealing with this issue.

There were 351 workplace shooting deaths in 2017 countrywide, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is the latest data from the federal agency.

