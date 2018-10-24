‘Suspicious package' at Memphis church had salt inside, investigators say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials investigated a “suspicious package” at a Memphis church that turned out containing salt.
Police said officers responded to the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on East McLemore Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators confirmed the contents of the “suspicious package” was salt.
The salt was found inside an envelope by a church employee.
Breaking: MPD & MFD are at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church where a suspicious letter was discovered containing what was believed to be a powdery material. It was just discovered that material is some sort of salt. This is an ongoing investigation pic.twitter.com/ygyrzH7pn0— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) October 24, 2018
Officials are not sure if the envelope was mailed or left at the church.
Memphis fire officials said they are investigating in an “attempt to identify the content of the package.”
They are continuing to investigate the incident.
This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene, and we’ll have the latest details – on FOX13 News at 5.
