‘Suspicious package' at Memphis church had salt inside, investigators say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials investigated a “suspicious package” at a Memphis church that turned out containing salt. 

    Police said officers responded to the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on East McLemore Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday. 

    Investigators confirmed the contents of the “suspicious package” was salt.

    The salt was found inside an envelope by a church employee.

    Officials are not sure if the envelope was mailed or left at the church. 

    Memphis fire officials said they are investigating in an “attempt to identify the content of the package.”  

    They are continuing to investigate the incident. 

