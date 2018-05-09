Suspicious package causing roads to be shut down in Cooper Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are currently working a suspicious package in Cooper Young.
According to MPD, the package is located at the corner of South Cooper and Central. The Bomb Squad has been notified and traffic is currently blocked off around the area.
Railgarten announced on Facebook they are also closed for the afternoon due to this incident. The statement read as follows:
Due to reasons out of our control Railgarten is CLOSED this afternoon, but will most likely open up later on this evening.
We apologize if this causes any inconvenience. Stay tuned for updates.
FOX13 is working to learn more info. See a LIVE report, on FOX13 News at 5.
