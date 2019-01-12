Swastika carved in Vanderbilt University classroom the latest in series of racist incidents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Authorities are investigating reports of anti-semitic vandalism on Tuesday at Vanderbilt University.
Vanderbilt University Police responded to Furman Hall for reports of a swastika carved into the back of a classroom chair, but the symbol has since been removed.
It is unclear whether the vandalism is recent or not.
However, per hate crimes protocol, Nashville police, the Tennessee Fusion Center and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are involved in the investigation.
Vanderbilt Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos released a statement about the incident:
"We wholeheartedly reject anti-Semitism and its symbols, such as the example found on Vanderbilt’s campus today. The abhorrent ideology associated with this act of vandalism has no place here. We are investigating the incident and remain committed to building a safe and inclusive environment for all."
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Vanderbilt Police at 615-322-2745 or e-mail vupd@vanderbilt.edu
Multiple racist investigations were pursued at Vanderbilt University in 2018.
