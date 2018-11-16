  • SWAT team called to barricade situation at Memphis home

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There is a barricade situation currently unfolding in a Memphis neighborhood. 

    According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT units and negotiators are outside the home in the 900 block of Emmie Street. 

    Deputies said a person is barricaded inside the home, and several nearby homes have been evacuated. 

    Officials are warning residents to avoid the surrounding area as police attempt to gain entry to the home. 

    The details surrounding what led to the barricade situation is unclear. 

