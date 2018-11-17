  • SWAT team, Shelby County deputies called to barricade situation at Memphis home

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There is a barricade situation currently unfolding in a Memphis neighborhood involving a person wanted for murder. 

    According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT units and negotiators are outside the home in the 900 block of Emmie Street near Lamar Avenue. 

    That home is in the Rozelle neighborhood, near Midtown and Cooper-Young. 

    Deputies said a person is barricaded inside the home, and five nearby homes have been evacuated so far. 

    SCSO told FOX13 deputies arrived on scene around 2 p.m. for a "high-risk warrant."

    The person, who is wanted for murder, may have weapons inside the home, officials said. 

    Officials are warning residents to avoid the surrounding area as police attempt to gain entry to the home.

