MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There is a barricade situation currently unfolding in a Memphis neighborhood involving a person wanted for murder.
BREAKING: I’ve just discovered the man who is barricaded in a house off Emmie is wanted for MURDER. SCSO, MPD & US Marshals are all on scene along with SWAT and a negotiator pic.twitter.com/wp6vNAPHHc— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 17, 2018
According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT units and negotiators are outside the home in the 900 block of Emmie Street near Lamar Avenue.
SCSO SWAT & Negotiators are on the scene in the 900 block of Emmie where a person is barricaded inside of a home. Several nearby homes have been evacuated. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/4TUuMH1N92— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 16, 2018
That home is in the Rozelle neighborhood, near Midtown and Cooper-Young.
Deputies said a person is barricaded inside the home, and five nearby homes have been evacuated so far.
SCSO told FOX13 deputies arrived on scene around 2 p.m. for a "high-risk warrant."
The person, who is wanted for murder, may have weapons inside the home, officials said.
Officials are warning residents to avoid the surrounding area as police attempt to gain entry to the home.
