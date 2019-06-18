SWAT unit, deputies surrounding home in DeSoto County after wanted man barricaded himself inside

DESOTO CO., Miss. - A man has barricaded himself inside a home in DeSoto County, according to authorities.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were serving a warrant for the man when he ran inside a home near Malone Road and Sunset Road in Hernando around 6 p.m. Monday.
It is unclear if the suspect lives inside the home he is barricaded in. Investigators have not yet identified the man.
Officials confirmed the man had an active warrant for aggravated assault.
SWAT units and sheriff’s deputies are surrounding the home attempting to get the man to come out.
This is a developing story.
