Tables turned when Memphis robber gets shot with own gun, police say

    The tables were turned on a robber when the victim was able to get ahold of the suspect's gun. 

    According to police, Delondre Nolen went to the 3407 Broadcrest Drive with another man to rob the victim. They took his wallet, but shortly after a fight between Nolen and the victim, police say. During the struggle, the suspect was able to grab the suspect's handgun and shot Nolen in the leg. 

    He also held Nolen on the ground until police showed up. 

    The victim told police he had known Nolen for around 10 years. 

     

