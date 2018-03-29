  • Tad Cummins pleads guilty

    A Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping and raping a student pleaded guilty to the charges Thursday. Tad Cummins was set to go to trial in August.

    He led police on a nationwide manhunt last year. 

    The teen was found in California four weeks after she was reported missing.

