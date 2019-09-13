Take a sneak peek inside The Container Store in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The Container Store is officially celebrating its grand opening in Germantown this weekend!
The store, which people on social media are thrilled is here, is set to open on September 14.
According to the City of Germantown, ”the Container Store is an organizational lover’s paradise and another regional shopping destination that we are truly excited to welcome to our community."
Germantown's newest edition will sit next to Trader Joe's at Exeter Road and Poplar Avenue.
"We’re proud to donate 10% of Grand Opening Weekend sales from our new store to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital," according to the Container Store.
