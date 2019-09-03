0 Tall grass and raccoons bring problems to Mid-South subdivision

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Homeowners in the Mid-South said tall grass is attacking a small army of raccoons to their subdivision and no one is taking responsibility.

The city of West Memphis said they do not own the property.

Neighbors said they want answers because the grass is becoming a problem.

Chasity Stinnet captured video of raccoons coming out of her trashcan after she got home from work.

The problem is so bad that she's afraid to ger out of her car.

"It's best to stay in the house, because they will come out and drag whatever they need to this field, that how they make a living," Stinnett said.

People in the area said the raccoons are coming from an open field near the 2000 block of Jackson Heights Cove.

"It's infested with them. The raccoons just looked like they weren't about to go anywhere," Stinnett explained.

When we called the city spokesperson, he told us a homeowner would have to request a surveyor to come survey the property and determine who is responsible for cutting the grass. They said half the property belongs to the housing community and the other half belongs to the church behind it.

If the problems is still not solved, the city will cut the property after putting a lean on it once they determine who's responsible for the land.

Homeowners said the racoons get in their trash cans even when there's no trash.

Some people who live here said they thought about cutting the grass themselves, but they're afraid of snakes and more raccoons.

This city's Public Works Director acknowledged that tall grass is a major problem.

The city is in the process of purchasing its own lawnmowers and starting a grass cutting department next year.

