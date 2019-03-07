Tami Sawyer to run for mayor of Memphis

County Commissioner Tami Sawyer – who began and led the #TakeEmDown901 effort to have Confederate statues removed from Memphis parks – is running for Memphis mayor.
Sawyer announced her candidacy Thursday morning.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Charlotte Russe closing all remaining stores
- Investigators seek public's help to ID girl found dead off California hiking trail
- 1 dead, 2 injured in shootings across Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
“The time has come for our city to prioritize the needs of people over projects, and to deliver real solutions that will make progress attainable and enhance quality of life for all,” Sawyer said in a statement.
Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland plans to run for reelection. Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton has also announced his candidacy.
RELATED: Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland seeking re-election
RELATED: Willie Herenton will run for Memphis mayor in 2019
Sawyer has been an outspoken community activist.
Running behind the slogan “Memphis can’t wait,” she cited several factors in deciding to run for mayor. They were socioeconomic inequities, a lack of opportunities and support for youth and minorities, and an “absence of vision for the future,” among others.
RELATED: MLK's new generation: Today's civil rights leaders in Memphis
“Memphis deserves a mayor that will introduce and maintain investments, policies, and initiatives that are designed to benefit the majority of its population,” Sawyer said in a statement. “A Mayor that we can trust will represent and serve all residents, and work to ensure that the doors of opportunity offered and created in our city are unlocked and open to everyone.”
The 2019 general election will be held on October 3.
For more information on Tami Sawyer’s campaign for mayor, visit www.tamisawyer.com.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}