Tanger Outlet Mall holding job fair

Need a job?
Well, a Mississippi Mall might be the perfect fit.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 located in Suite 1065.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family: Criminal history of Martavious Banks doesn’t justify MPD officer shooting him
- Police sergeant, firefighter, 22 more arrested in child sex sting
- Body cameras didn't capture MPD officer shooting man; 3 officers relieved of duty
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Several brand name and upscale retailers such as Ann Taylor, Chico’s, Kate Spade, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour and many more, will seek to employ full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. All applicants are encouraged to come dressed for success!
The job fair is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes. For more information and a current list of open positions, visit here.
WHEN: Tuesday, September 25, 2018
TIME: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
WHERE: Tanger Outlets Southaven
5205 Airways Blvd. Suite 1065
Southaven, MS 38671
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}