Tanker leaks oil on Memphis-Arkansas bridge after multi-vehicle crash; southbound lanes shut down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Traffic was backed up significantly on the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge after a multi-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.
Multiple vehicles crashed on the I-55 bridge around 3:30 p.m., according to TDOT.
Southbound traffic was severely backed up for about an hour – with police blocking the roadway – as crews cleared the scene.
Officials told FOX13 a tanker truck was not involved in the accident, but it leaked corn oil onto the roadway after the accident.
Several gallons of oil have already leaked, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
MFD said street sweepers are being brought in for clean-up.
TDOT crews are using sand trucks to clean up the oil in the southbound lanes, and it is expected to reopen by 7 p.m.
One lane was blocked for traffic heading north on the bridge.
It is unclear what caused the accident, and if there were any injuries.
As of 4:30 p.m., it appeared that both directions were beginning to resume normal operations. However, according to TDOT, the bridge headed south is completely blocked off.
