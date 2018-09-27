  • Tanker truck spills 'hazardous' material after overturning in North Mississippi

    Updated:

    OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Police and emergency responders are on scene after a tanker truck overturned and spilled a “hazardous” material in north Mississippi. 

    The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Alexander Road and Desoto Road in Olive Branch. 

    There have been reports from residents in the area that some people are being evacuated in the surrounding area. 

    Right now, it is unclear what the hazardous material is. 

    We have a crew headed to the scene. We’ll have the latest details on the situation – on FOX13 News at 9.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories