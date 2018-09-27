Tanker truck spills 'hazardous' material after overturning on roadway in North Mississippi

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Police and emergency responders are on scene after a tanker truck overturned and spilled a “hazardous” material in north Mississippi.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Alexander Road and Desoto Road in Olive Branch.
There have been reports from residents in the area that some people are being evacuated in the surrounding area. However, police said no one is being evacuated at this point.
Right now, it is unclear what the hazardous material is.
The surrounding area was shut down by police.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- MPD officer involved in Martavious Banks shooting turned body camera off during another incident
- Man killed, police searching for 3 people after shooting in East Memphis
- Testimony continues during day 2 of Jessica Chambers murder case
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}