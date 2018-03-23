0 Task force gives recommendations to make schools safer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The plan to make schools in Shelby County safer starts with making sure what schools are already doing, works.

Shelby County Mayor, Mark Luttrell, said, “We didn’t come in really to reinvent the wheel when it comes to school security but more so to review our procedures and policies.”

Luttrell started the new School Safety Task Force after 17 people were shot and killed at a school in Parkland, Florida.

They want more SRO Officers. In all, the group laid out 23 short and long term recommendations including awareness, security measures and more training.

“Much of what we are recommending is not new but simply every affirmation and reminder of the responsibility of us at the table has,” Luttrell added.

The task force is made up of 15 people including the FBI, city and county mayors, U.S. Attorney, DA, Police Director, Sheriff and more. 11 of the 15 positions on the new task force are the same people already on the Shelby County Crime Commission.

“You will get the same results,” said Keith Williams, Executive Director of the Memphis Shelby County Education Association.

The new task force does not have any principals, teachers or students with a seat at the table.

Williams said the Crime Commission hasn’t been able to solve the city’s crime problem, and asks how will they be able to solve school safety and added, “None of them are in the classrooms of this district, none of them are addressing any issues or dealing with the population of this district, it doesn’t work that way.”

Leaders of the task force said one principal attended one meeting. They call this the first step in a long process and said more teacher and principal input will be used in the future.

Thursday’s recommendation is just a summary report with the final report expected out next week. The group said they will continue to meet but has not set a date for its next meeting.

The group does not want to see teachers armed. Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said, “that would be a bad idea.”

